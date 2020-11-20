Ring Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.2% Upside

Ring Energy with ticker code (REI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 1. With the stocks previous close at 0.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 85.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.62 while the 200 day moving average is 0.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $49m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ringenergy.com

Ring Energy, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy in March 2008. Ring Energy was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.