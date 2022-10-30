Ring Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.4% Upside

Ring Energy with ticker code (REI) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 3 with a mean TP of 5.33. Now with the previous closing price of 3.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 71.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.85 and the 200 day MA is 3.29. The market cap for the company is $408m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ringenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $699m based on the market concensus.

Ring Energy, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. Ring Energy primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy in March 2008. Ring Energy was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.