Ring Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.6% Downside

Ring Energy with ticker code (REI) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.4 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 4.77. Now with the previous closing price of 4.95 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 3.92 while the 200 day moving average is 3.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $497m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ringenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $479m based on the market concensus.

Ring Energy, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. Ring Energy primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy in March 2008. Ring Energy was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.