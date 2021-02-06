Ring Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.1% Downside

Ring Energy with ticker code (REI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.5 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 1.25. Now with the previous closing price of 1.29 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.95 and the 200 day moving average is 0.82. The market cap for the company is $112m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ringenergy.com

Ring Energy, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy in March 2008. Ring Energy was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.