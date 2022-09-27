Twitter
Rightmove Plc 9.5% potential upside indicated by Credit Suisse

Rightmove Plc with ticker (LON:RMV) now has a potential upside of 9.5% according to Credit Suisse.



Credit Suisse set a target price of 608 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rightmove Plc share price of 550 GBX at opening today (27/09/2022) indicates a potential upside of 9.5%. Trading has ranged between 519 (52 week low) and 810 (52 week high) with an average of 2,579,270 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,362,560,365.

Rightmove Plc (Rightmove) is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a property portal. The Company’s segments include Agency, New Homes and Other. The Agency segment provides resale and lettings property advertising services on Rightmove’s platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on Rightmove’s platforms. The Other segment consists of overseas and commercial property advertising services and non-property advertising services, which include its third-party and consumer services, as well as data and valuation services. The Company offers its services through estate agents, lettings agents, new homes developers and overseas homes agents offering properties outside the United Kingdom but interested in advertising to the United Kingdom-based home hunters.



