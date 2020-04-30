Rightmove Plc 8.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Liberum Capital

Rightmove Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RMV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Rightmove Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 470 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -8.4% from today’s opening price of 513.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 25.8 points and decreased 157.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 710.6 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 373.1 GBX.

Rightmove Plc has a 50 day moving average of 537.17 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 583.84. There are currently 1,588,150,895 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,967,311. Market capitalisation for LON:RMV is £4,442,343,510 GBP.

