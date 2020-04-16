Rightmove Plc 6.8% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Rightmove Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RMV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Rightmove Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 510 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 6.8% from today’s opening price of 477.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 26.2 points and decreased 178.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 710.6 GBX while the 52 week low is 373.1 GBX.

Rightmove Plc has a 50 day moving average of 580.90 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 585.84. There are currently 873,102,126 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,269,089. Market capitalisation for LON:RMV is £4,195,255,715 GBP.

