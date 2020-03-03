Rightmove Plc 6.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Rightmove Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RMV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Rightmove Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 660 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 6.2% from today’s opening price of 621.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 49.2 points and increased 0.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 710.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 472.5 GBX.

Rightmove Plc has a 50 day moving average of 669.89 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 593.07. There are currently 272,210,033 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,417,580. Market capitalisation for LON:RMV is £5,536,959,805 GBP.

