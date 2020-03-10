Rightmove Plc 5.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Rightmove Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RMV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Rightmove Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 550 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.2% from the opening price of 580 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 114.6 points and decreased 38.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 710.6 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 488 GBX.

Rightmove Plc has a 50 day moving average of 664.76 GBX and a 200 day moving average of . There are currently 536,611,288 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,801,161. Market capitalisation for LON:RMV is £5,107,706,719 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn