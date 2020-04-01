Rightmove Plc 29.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Rightmove Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RMV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Rightmove Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 617 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 29.6% from today’s opening price of 476.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 143.1 points and decreased 161.3 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 710.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 373.1 GBX.

Rightmove Plc has a 50 day moving average of 617.56 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 587.94. There are currently 873,100,206 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,294,800. Market capitalisation for LON:RMV is £4,051,184,955 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn