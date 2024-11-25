Follow us on:

Rightmove Plc 24.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Rightmove Plc with ticker (LON:RMV) now has a potential upside of 24.3% according to Berenberg Bank.

RMV.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 775 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rightmove Plc share price of 623 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 24.3%. Trading has ranged between 499 (52 week low) and 710 (52 week high) with an average of 2,477,267 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,858,562,044.

Rightmove plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the operation of the Rightmove platforms, which has an audience of any United Kingdom property portal. The Company’s segments include Agency, New Homes and Other. The Agency segment provides resale and lettings property advertising services on Rightmove’s platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on Rightmove’s platforms. The Other segment comprises overseas and commercial property advertising services, non-property advertising services of third-party advertising and data services and the mortgages business. It also provides valuation services and comprehensive property data and provides a free, professional training programmer for estate agents. Its customers are primarily estate agents, lettings agents and new homes developers advertising properties for sale and to rent in the United Kingdom.



