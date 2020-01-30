Rightmove Plc 24% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Rightmove Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RMV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Rightmove Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 500 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -24.0% from the opening price of 657.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 24.2 points and increased 73.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 681.13 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 446.12 GBX.

Rightmove Plc has a 50 day moving average of 647.26 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 578.95. There are currently 877,117,402 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,056,247. Market capitalisation for LON:RMV is £5,848,618,729 GBP.