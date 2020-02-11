Rightmove Plc 21% Potential Upside Indicated by Societe Generale

Rightmove Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RMV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Societe Generale. Rightmove Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set their target price at 845 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 21.0% from today’s opening price of 698.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 52.8 points and increased 104.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 707.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 446.12 GBX.

Rightmove Plc has a 50 day moving average of 655.56 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 583.73. There are currently 877,117,402 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,846,635. Market capitalisation for LON:RMV is £6,183,677,684 GBP.