Rightmove Plc 19.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Rightmove Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RMV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Rightmove Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 500 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -19.6% from today’s opening price of 621.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 48.8 points and decreased 7.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 710.6 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 446.12 GBX.

Rightmove Plc has a 50 day moving average of 670.22 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 592.87. There are currently 876,451,235 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,205,976. Market capitalisation for LON:RMV is £5,391,928,104 GBP.

