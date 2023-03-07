Rightmove Plc 14.5% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Rightmove Plc with ticker (LON:RMV) now has a potential upside of 14.5% according to Liberum Capital.







Liberum Capital set a target price of 660 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rightmove Plc share price of 564 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 14.5%. Trading has ranged between 438 (52 week low) and 680 (52 week high) with an average of 2,317,444 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,744,990,850.



Rightmove Plc (Rightmove) is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a property portal. The Company’s segments include Agency, New Homes and Other. The Agency segment provides resale and lettings property advertising services on Rightmove’s platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on Rightmove’s platforms. The Other segment consist of overseas and commercial property advertising services; non-property advertising services which include its third party advertising and data Services; and the new mortgages business. The Company offers its services through estate agents, lettings agents, new homes developers and overseas homes agents offering properties outside the United Kingdom but interested in advertising to the United Kingdom-based home hunters.







