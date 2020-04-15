Rightmove Plc 10.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Rightmove Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RMV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Rightmove Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 440 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.5% from the opening price of 491.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 23.3 points and decreased 162.1 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 710.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 373.1 GBX.

Rightmove Plc has a 50 day moving average of 584.85 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 586.02. There are currently 873,102,126 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,406,247. Market capitalisation for LON:RMV is £4,265,103,885 GBP.

