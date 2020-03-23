Rightmove Plc 1% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Rightmove Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RMV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Rightmove Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 405 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.0% from the opening price of 401.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 266.7 points and decreased 240.9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 710.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 374 GBX.

Rightmove Plc has a 50 day moving average of 644.73 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 591.86. There are currently 873,100,206 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,833,378. Market capitalisation for LON:RMV is £3,495,020,018 GBP.

