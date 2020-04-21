RiceBran Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 111.9% Upside

RiceBran Technologies found using ticker (RIBT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 with a mean TP of 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 111.9%. The day 50 moving average is 1.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $44m. Company Website: http://www.ricebrantech.com

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends. Its SRB and derivative products are nutritional and beneficial food products that contain a combination of oil, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fibers, and antioxidants that enhance the nutritional value of consumer products. The company’s SRB products are also marketed as feed ingredients in the animal nutrition markets. It serves food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

