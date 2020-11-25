Ricardo plc well positioned to see a sustainable recovery (Analyst Interview)

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) is the topic of conversation when Robin Byde, Research Director at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Having just initiated on the company Robin explains what Ricardo does, provides his view on an investment case for them and discusses the potential downside risks.

Ricardo is a technical, engineering and environmental consultancy that specialises in public transport & infrastructure, industrials, energy, water & environment and digital economy projects. The Group also has a well-established automotive engines and transmissions assembly unit. RCDO has around 3,000 employees globally. A fundraise for c.£29m was completed in early November at 333p.