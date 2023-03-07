Ricardo plc -6.2% potential downside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Ricardo plc with ticker (LON:RCDO) now has a potential downside of -6.2% according to Peel Hunt Limited.







Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 532 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ricardo plc share price of 565 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential downside of -6.2%. Trading has ranged between 325 (52 week low) and 596 (52 week high) with an average of 127,136 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £354,644,139.



Ricardo plc is engaged in strategic engineering and environmental consultancy business that specialized in the transport, energy and scarce resources sectors. Its operating segments include Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Defense, Performance Products (PP) and Automotive & Industrial (A&I). Rail operating serves the global rail market, delivering technical and engineering consultancy services. The Defense offers a range of engineering and software solutions and provides system-integration engineering for the United States Army’s ground inventory. The PP segment includes the Performance Products Manufacturing (PP). PP manufactures and assembly of niche components, prototypes, and complex products. The A&I segment serves customers worldwide in automotive and industrial, including passenger and light vehicles, motorcycles, marine, and aerospace and others. It offers GEM-E3 model, which is a recursive dynamic computable general equilibrium model that provides details on the macro-economy.







