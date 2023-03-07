Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Ricardo plc -6.2% potential downside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Broker Ratings

Ricardo plc with ticker (LON:RCDO) now has a potential downside of -6.2% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 532 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ricardo plc share price of 565 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential downside of -6.2%. Trading has ranged between 325 (52 week low) and 596 (52 week high) with an average of 127,136 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £354,644,139.

Ricardo plc is engaged in strategic engineering and environmental consultancy business that specialized in the transport, energy and scarce resources sectors. Its operating segments include Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Defense, Performance Products (PP) and Automotive & Industrial (A&I). Rail operating serves the global rail market, delivering technical and engineering consultancy services. The Defense offers a range of engineering and software solutions and provides system-integration engineering for the United States Army’s ground inventory. The PP segment includes the Performance Products Manufacturing (PP). PP manufactures and assembly of niche components, prototypes, and complex products. The A&I segment serves customers worldwide in automotive and industrial, including passenger and light vehicles, motorcycles, marine, and aerospace and others. It offers GEM-E3 model, which is a recursive dynamic computable general equilibrium model that provides details on the macro-economy.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/U5Ijt
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.