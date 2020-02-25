Ricardo plc 10.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Ricardo plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RCDO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Ricardo plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 720 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 10.8% from the opening price of 650 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 130 points and decreased 62 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 846 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 583.97 GBX.

Ricardo plc has a 50 day moving average of 789.78 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 731.21. There are currently 53,406,250 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 123,012. Market capitalisation for LON:RCDO is £346,606,562 GBP.

