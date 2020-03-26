Ricardo plc 10.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Ricardo plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RCDO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Ricardo plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 470 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 10.3% from the opening price of 426.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 267.8 points and decreased 363.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 846 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 286.93 GBX.

Ricardo plc has a 50 day moving average of GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 709.56. There are currently 53,406,250 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 103,984. Market capitalisation for LON:RCDO is £227,809,395 GBP.

