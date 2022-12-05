Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

RHI Magnesita NV 19.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

RHI Magnesita NV with ticker (LON:RHIM) now has a potential upside of 19.5% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 2,750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the RHI Magnesita NV share price of 2,214 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.5%. Trading has ranged between 1,557 (52 week low) and 3,716 (52 week high) with an average of 43,236 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,059,386,692.

RHI Magnesita NV, formerly Rhi Mag NV, is an Austria-based company engaged in the refractory industry along the whole value chain. The Company mines, produces and sells high-grade refractory products, which are used for industrial high-temperature processes in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, glass, and energy, environment and chemical. The Company offers over 120,000 products made from magnesite and dolomite, ranging from bricks and lining mixes to flow control products, such as slide gates, nozzles and plugs. The Company operates over 35 production and raw material sites, a number of technology centers, including in Austria, Brazil, China and the United States, as well as over 70 sales offices around the world. In addition to the sale of refractory products and services, the Company sells certain industrial minerals, the mining and production of which are incidental to its production of refractory products.



