RH – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

RH with ticker code (RH) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 500 and 117 and has a mean target at 375.77. With the stocks previous close at 379.54 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 330.14 while the 200 day moving average is 223.25. The market cap for the company is $7,385m. Find out more information at: http://www.restorationhardware.com

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of May 2, 2020, it operated a total of 69 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 31 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 15 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

