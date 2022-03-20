Twitter
RH – Consensus Indicates Potential 90.3% Upside

RH found using ticker (RH) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 850 and 500 and has a mean target at 692.13. Now with the previous closing price of 363.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 90.3%. The 50 day MA is 400 and the 200 moving average now moves to 588.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,040m. Find out more information at: https://www.rh.com

The potential market cap would be $15,296m based on the market concensus.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, luding furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of January 30, 2021, it operated a total of 68 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 31 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 14 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was orporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

