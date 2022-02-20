RH – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.1% Upside

RH with ticker code (RH) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 850 and 539 calculating the average target price we see 708.8. With the stocks previous close at 402.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 76.1%. The day 50 moving average is 470.24 and the 200 day MA is 613.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,592m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rh.com

The potential market cap would be $15,129m based on the market concensus.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of January 30, 2021, it operated a total of 68 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 31 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 14 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.