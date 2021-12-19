RH – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.6% Upside

RH with ticker code (RH) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 897 and 634 with a mean TP of 757.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 546.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.6%. The day 50 moving average is 626.66 while the 200 day moving average is 643.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,868m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rh.com

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of January 30, 2021, it operated a total of 68 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 31 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 14 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.