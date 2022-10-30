RH – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.4% Upside

RH with ticker code (RH) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 420 and 246 with a mean TP of 324.88. With the stocks previous close at 245.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.4%. The day 50 moving average is 257.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 307.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,064m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rh.com

The potential market cap would be $8,031m based on the market concensus.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of January 29, 2022, it operated a total of 67 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 30 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 14 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.