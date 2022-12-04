Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

RH – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

RH found using ticker (RH) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 420 and 227 calculating the mean target price we have 318.8. Now with the previous closing price of 281.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 258.83 and the 200 day moving average is 290.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,664m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rh.com

The potential market cap would be $7,555m based on the market concensus.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of January 29, 2022, it operated a total of 67 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 30 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 14 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

