RH – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

RH found using ticker (RH) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 420 and 220 and has a mean target at 314.07. With the stocks previous close at 283.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 266.18 and the 200 day moving average is 403.77. The market cap for the company is $7,175m. Find out more information at: https://www.rh.com

The potential market cap would be $7,939m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of January 29, 2022, it operated a total of 67 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 30 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 14 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.