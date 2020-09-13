Rexnord Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Rexnord Corporation found using ticker (RXN) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 32 with a mean TP of 35.1. With the stocks previous close at 29.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.9 while the 200 day moving average is 27.8. The company has a market cap of $3,647m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rexnordcorporation.com

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. It also provides aerospace components for use in door systems, engine accessories and controls, engine mounts, flight control systems, gearboxes, landing gears, and rotor pitch controls. The company offers valve, distribution and drainage, and site work products; water conservation and finish plumbing products; and commercial electric hand dryers. It sells products through distribution partners, independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, industry-specific distributors, and sales agencies to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end market, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, Addax, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Cambridge, Link-Belt, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Centa, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, Green Turtle, World Dryer, JUST, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, Zurn One, and Zurn One Systems names. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

