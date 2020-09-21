Rexnord Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Rexnord Corporation found using ticker (RXN) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 35.1. With the stocks previous close at 30.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,678m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rexnordcorporation.com

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. It also provides aerospace components for use in door systems, engine accessories and controls, engine mounts, flight control systems, gearboxes, landing gears, and rotor pitch controls. The company offers valve, distribution and drainage, and site work products; water conservation and finish plumbing products; and commercial electric hand dryers. It sells products through distribution partners, independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, industry-specific distributors, and sales agencies to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end market, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, Addax, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Cambridge, Link-Belt, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Centa, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, Green Turtle, World Dryer, JUST, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, Zurn One, and Zurn One Systems names. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

