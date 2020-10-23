Rexnord Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Rexnord Corporation found using ticker (RXN) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 32 and has a mean target at 35.5. With the stocks previous close at 31.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.47 and the 200 day moving average is 28.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,820m. Company Website: http://www.rexnordcorporation.com

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. It also provides aerospace components for use in door systems, engine accessories and controls, engine mounts, flight control systems, gearboxes, landing gears, and rotor pitch controls. The company offers valve, distribution and drainage, and site work products; water conservation and finish plumbing products; and commercial electric hand dryers. It sells products through distribution partners, independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, industry-specific distributors, and sales agencies to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end market, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, Addax, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Cambridge, Link-Belt, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Centa, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, Green Turtle, World Dryer, JUST, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, Zurn One, and Zurn One Systems names. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn