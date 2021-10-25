Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Rexnord Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -26.2% Downside

Broker Ratings

Rexnord Corporation found using ticker (RXN) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 47.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.37 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -26.2%. The day 50 moving average is 49.18 and the 200 day MA is 51.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,460m. Find out more information at: http://www.rexnordcorporation.com

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. It also provides aerospace components for use in door systems, engine accessories and controls, engine mounts, flight control systems, gearboxes, landing gears, and rotor pitch controls. In addition, the company offers professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, and site works products primarily for nonresidential buildings. It sells products through distribution partners, independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, industry-specific distributors, and sales agencies to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end market, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, Addax, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Cambridge, Link-Belt, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Centa, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, Green Turtle, StainlessDrains.com, World Dryer, Hadrian, and JUST names. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Rexnord Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.