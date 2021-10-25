Rexnord Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -26.2% Downside

Rexnord Corporation found using ticker (RXN) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 47.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.37 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -26.2%. The day 50 moving average is 49.18 and the 200 day MA is 51.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,460m. Find out more information at: http://www.rexnordcorporation.com

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. It also provides aerospace components for use in door systems, engine accessories and controls, engine mounts, flight control systems, gearboxes, landing gears, and rotor pitch controls. In addition, the company offers professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, and site works products primarily for nonresidential buildings. It sells products through distribution partners, independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, industry-specific distributors, and sales agencies to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end market, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, Addax, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Cambridge, Link-Belt, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Centa, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, Green Turtle, StainlessDrains.com, World Dryer, Hadrian, and JUST names. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.