Rexahn Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 68.5% Upside

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (REXN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3. Now with the previous closing price of 1.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 68.5%. The day 50 moving average is 1.84 while the 200 day moving average is 2.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $8m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rexahn.com

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as bladder, colon, lung and cervical cancer. It is also developing RX-0301, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has collaboration agreements with Zhejiang Haichang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; and BioSense Global LLC. The company is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

