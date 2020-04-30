Rexahn Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 67.6% Upside

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (REXN) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 67.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1.73 and the 200 day MA is 1.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $7m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rexahn.com

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as bladder, colon, lung and cervical cancer. It is also developing RX-0301, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has collaboration agreements with Zhejiang Haichang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; and BioSense Global LLC. The company is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

