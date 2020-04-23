Rexahn Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 65.7% Upside

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (REXN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 3. With the stocks previous close at 1.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 65.7%. The day 50 moving average is 1.77 and the 200 day moving average is 2. The company has a market cap of $7m. Find out more information at: http://www.rexahn.com

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as bladder, colon, lung and cervical cancer. It is also developing RX-0301, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has collaboration agreements with Zhejiang Haichang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; and BioSense Global LLC. The company is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

