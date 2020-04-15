Rexahn Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 61.3% Upside

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (REXN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3. Now with the previous closing price of 1.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 61.3%. The 50 day MA is 1.88 and the 200 day moving average is 2.01. The market cap for the company is $7m. Find out more information at: http://www.rexahn.com

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as bladder, colon, lung and cervical cancer. It is also developing RX-0301, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has collaboration agreements with Zhejiang Haichang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; and BioSense Global LLC. The company is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

