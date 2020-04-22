Rexahn Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 58.7% Upside

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (REXN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 58.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.81 and the 200 day MA is 2. The company has a market capitalisation of $8m. Find out more information at: http://www.rexahn.com

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as bladder, colon, lung and cervical cancer. It is also developing RX-0301, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has collaboration agreements with Zhejiang Haichang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; and BioSense Global LLC. The company is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

