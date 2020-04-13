Rexahn Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.9% Upside

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (REXN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3. Now with the previous closing price of 1.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 57.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.91 while the 200 day moving average is 2.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $7m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rexahn.com

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as bladder, colon, lung and cervical cancer; and RX-5902 that is in Phase IIa clinical trials to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing RX-0301, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as RX-0047 that is in preclinical development stage. The company has collaboration agreements with Zhejiang Haichang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V.; and BioSense Global LLC. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

