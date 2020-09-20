REX American Resources Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.6% Upside

REX American Resources Corporat found using ticker (REX) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 90 calculating the average target price we see 95. Now with the previous closing price of 61.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 54.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 68.89 and the 200 day moving average is 62.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $415m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rexamerican.com

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

