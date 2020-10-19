REX American Resources Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

REX American Resources Corporat with ticker code (REX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 90 with a mean TP of 95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.8%. The 50 day MA is 66.79 and the 200 day MA is 64.53. The company has a market cap of $453m. Company Website: http://www.rexamerican.com

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

