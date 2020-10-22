REX American Resources Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.9% Upside

REX American Resources Corporat found using ticker (REX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 90 with a mean TP of 95. Now with the previous closing price of 74.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.9%. The day 50 moving average is 67.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 65.22. The company has a market cap of $481m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rexamerican.com

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

