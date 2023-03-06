REX American Resources Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

REX American Resources Corporat found using ticker (REX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38.5 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 38.25. With the stocks previous close at 33.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day MA is 31.94 and the 200 day MA is 30.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $589m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rexamerican.com

The potential market cap would be $679m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.