REX American Resources Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.3% Upside

REX American Resources Corporat found using ticker (REX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 106 calculating the average target price we see 110.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.3%. The 50 day MA is 87.29 and the 200 day MA is 91.58. The market cap for the company is $519m. Find out more information at: https://www.rexamerican.com

The potential market cap would be $677m based on the market concensus.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.