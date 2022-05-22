REX American Resources Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

REX American Resources Corporat found using ticker (REX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 106 with the average target price sitting at 110.5. With the stocks previous close at 89.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 91.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 90.62. The company has a market cap of $513m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rexamerican.com

The potential market cap would be $636m based on the market concensus.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.