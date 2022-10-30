Twitter Linkedin Facebook

REX American Resources Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

REX American Resources Corporat found using ticker (REX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 35.33 with the average target price sitting at 35.67. With the stocks previous close at 29.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The day 50 moving average is 29.17 while the 200 day moving average is 30.31. The market cap for the company is $519m. Find out more information at: https://www.rexamerican.com

The potential market cap would be $637m based on the market concensus.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

