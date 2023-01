REX American Resources Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

REX American Resources Corporat found using ticker (REX) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 35.33 with a mean TP of 36.67. Now with the previous closing price of 29.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.57 and the 200 day MA is 30.05. The market cap for the company is $517m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rexamerican.com

The potential market cap would be $634m based on the market concensus.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.