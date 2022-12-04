REX American Resources Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

REX American Resources Corporat found using ticker (REX) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 35.33 calculating the mean target price we have 35.67. Now with the previous closing price of 34.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.21. The company has a market cap of $607m. Find out more information at: https://www.rexamerican.com

The potential market cap would be $621m based on the market concensus.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.