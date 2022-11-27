REX American Resources Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

REX American Resources Corporat with ticker code (REX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 35.33 and has a mean target at 35.67. With the stocks previous close at 32.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The day 50 moving average is 29.49 and the 200 day MA is 30.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $572m. Find out more information at: https://www.rexamerican.com

The potential market cap would be $634m based on the market concensus.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.